Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Partial Government shutdown impacting home buyers

Certain loans that people apply for through the federal government cannot be completed during the shutdown.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 10:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 4, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

According to a mortgage broker here in Huntsville, home loans by the United States Department of Agriculture cannot be completed because of the shutdown.

USDA loans are only for home buyers in rural areas, so anyone outside of the city limits trying to get one of those loans is impacted. The broker didn't have a firm number of how many people this is impacting currently in our area, but he said the housing market in the rural parts of Madison County is busy right now. You can still apply for a USDA loan, but it can't close during the shutdown.

The broker also said Federal Housing Administration loans are also impacted, because home buyers need to get a case number before getting a home inspection and can't get a case number during the shutdown. A home inspection is required before being able to finalize a sale.

The Trump administration is scheduled to meet with House and Senate leaders Saturday to continue negotiations to end the shutdown. Until then, it will continue to have impacts far and wide on the everyday lives of Americans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events