Partial Government shutdown impacting home buyers

According to a mortgage broker here in Huntsville, home loans by the United States Department of Agriculture cannot be completed because of the shutdown.

USDA loans are only for home buyers in rural areas, so anyone outside of the city limits trying to get one of those loans is impacted. The broker didn't have a firm number of how many people this is impacting currently in our area, but he said the housing market in the rural parts of Madison County is busy right now. You can still apply for a USDA loan, but it can't close during the shutdown.

The broker also said Federal Housing Administration loans are also impacted, because home buyers need to get a case number before getting a home inspection and can't get a case number during the shutdown. A home inspection is required before being able to finalize a sale.

The Trump administration is scheduled to meet with House and Senate leaders Saturday to continue negotiations to end the shutdown. Until then, it will continue to have impacts far and wide on the everyday lives of Americans.