Awning collapses at Propst Arena at Huntsville's Von Braun Center

A part of Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville collapsed Tuesday evening.

According to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, it happened around 6 p.m., and no one was injured.

Paramedics were already at the scene for the hockey game.

Samantha Nielsen, a spokesperson with the Von Braun Center, said they had to evacuate the arena. Everyone is back inside, though, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Huntsville Havoc game is only being delayed 30 minutes.

The Bud Light Cafe will be closed until the structure is assessed. The awning that collapsed was below that cafe.