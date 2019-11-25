Clear
Mountain Gap Road in Huntsville reopens after driver crashes into telephone pole

Huntsville police tell WAAY 31 the driver was arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a telephone pole on Mountain Gap Road.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 5:36 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2019 5:37 AM
Posted By: Jessica Burrell

Mountain Gap Road is now open after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a telephone pole.

According to Huntsville police, the driver was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.

Police said the driver was going around the curve between Crestfield Drive and Mathis Mountain Road when they ran off the road and hit a telephone pole. 

Police say that crash happened around 10:30 Sunday night. The road was shut down for several hours as crews with Huntsville Utilities  worked overnight to get that pole back up.

The road reopened just before 4:00 a.m Monday morning.  

