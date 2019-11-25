Mountain Gap Road in Huntsville reopens after driver crashes into telephone pole

Mountain Gap Road is now open after a vehicle ran off the road and hit a telephone pole.
According to Huntsville police, the driver was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence.
Police said the driver was going around the curve between Crestfield Drive and Mathis Mountain Road when they ran off the road and hit a telephone pole.
Police say that crash happened around 10:30 Sunday night. The road was shut down for several hours as crews with Huntsville Utilities worked overnight to get that pole back up.
The road reopened just before 4:00 a.m Monday morning.
