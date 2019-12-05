In Lincoln County, Tennessee, Molino Road is closed from address number 854 to the John Campbell Road intersection.
The Lincoln County Road Superintendent says that part of the road is expected to be closed for three to four weeks.
He says the closure is due to repairs on the road from a landslide back in February.
The project is expected to cost about $350,000.
Related Content
- Part of Molino Road closed in Lincoln County
- Flooded roads cause Monday delay at Lincoln County TN schools
- Part of Murphy Hill Road closed for storm drainage work
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Lincoln County inmate hospitalized after attempting escape
- Lincoln County inmate dead after being hospitalized
- Lincoln County school bus involved in crash
- Lincoln County Jail facing understaffing issue
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County
- Lincoln Co. Schools closed Wednesday due to absentees, illnesses
Scroll for more content...