Part of Molino Road closed in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Road Superintendent says part of the road is closed due to a landslide that happened back in February.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

In Lincoln County, Tennessee, Molino Road is closed from address number 854 to the John Campbell Road intersection.

The Lincoln County Road Superintendent says that part of the road is expected to be closed for three to four weeks.

He says the closure is due to repairs on the road from a landslide back in February.

The project is expected to cost about $350,000.

