Part of Alabama 71 in Jackson County will be shut down for road work

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 9:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

In Jackson County, part of Alabama 71 will be shut down next weekend for road work.

The closure will stretch from County Road 99 to County Road 697, just north of Flat Rock. It's so workers can repair a pipe.

That closure starts 6 p.m. Friday, July 19th, and will last until 6 a.m. Monday, July 22nd. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

