According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Murphy Hill Road north from Patterson Lane is closed due to storm drainage work.
Residents of Whitt Haven Subdivision can only access the subdivision from the Grimwood Road side.
Related Content
- Part of Murphy Hill Road closed for storm drainage work
- Homeowners in Ardmore want answers to storm drainage issues
- Wreck blocks part of Sutton Road
- Traffic alert: Flooding closes part of Hobbs Island Road, Cecil Ashburn detour
- After 5 Months Stuck In A Drainage Ditch, Rescuers Save Coco The Dog
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
- Meridianville Bottom Road closed for three days
- Athens City closes road for construction
- Ready Section Road closing for six weeks
- Southbound Memorial Parkway closed at Redstone Road
Scroll for more content...