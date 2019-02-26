Clear
Part of Murphy Hill Road closed for storm drainage work

This impacts how residents can get home

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:41 AM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 10:42 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Murphy Hill Road north from Patterson Lane is closed due to storm drainage work.

Residents of Whitt Haven Subdivision can only access the subdivision from the Grimwood Road side.

