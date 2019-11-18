Parole hearings set for violent offenders from Franklin, Lauderdale, Madison counties

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is holding parole hearings for 24 violent offenders this week.

Offenders from Baldwin, Butler, Calhoun, Clarke, Dale, Franklin, Greene, Houston, Jefferson, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Mobile, Montgomery, Pickens, Shelby and Talladega counties are on the docket for parole consideration.

The board provided this statement to WAAY 31:

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold parole hearings for 24 violent offenders this week, including two convicted murderers, one convicted of manslaughter, five sex offenders and nine convicted of robbery.

Offenders up for parole consideration Tuesday: (Sentencing information is from the Alabama Department of Corrections public website.)

Jory Scott Wood was sentenced in 2005 to three years in prison for second-degree rape in Lauderdale County. Since then he has been convicted four times, most recently in February 2019, of violating the sex offender notification law in Franklin, Colbert and Lauderdale counties and is serving a 15-year prison term. The Times Daily reported that Wood was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Timothy Kenyatta Crook was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison for second-degree rape in Calhoun County. He is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted of violating the sex offender registration law in 2017, 2014, 2013 and 2011. He also was sentenced in 2013 to two years and six months for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Travis Pickens was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison for second-degree robbery in Baldwin County, and to 20 years for possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced in 2006 to five years in prison on another drug possession conviction.

Remonto Maurice Johnson was sentenced in 2008 to one year, four months in prison for second-degree assault but was resentenced in 2014 to 10 years for the assault case and for a 2005 drug possession case in Baldwin County. Most recently, he was sentenced in January 2019 to eight years in prison for possession and receipt of a controlled substance. In 2006, Johnson was sentenced to 10 years after five drug convictions in Baldwin County.

Ricky Wayne Kemp was sentenced in 1982 to six months for third-degree burglary in Butler County. That began a series of criminal convictions over the next 35 years. In 1987 he was sentenced to two years for two violations of the Alabama Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Kemp was sent to prison for 15 years in 1990 for distribution of a controlled substance in Butler County and 10 years on a 1988 drug possession case in Montgomery County. He was paroled in 1994 but sent back to prison in 2003 for two convictions for distribution of controlled substances in Butler County. In 2007 he was sent back to prison again on two new drug convictions, and then in 2017 he was sentenced to two years, six months for distribution of drugs, all in Butler County.

Joseph Darrall Lebeaux was sentenced in 2014 to two years in prison on two convictions for distribution of a controlled substance in Mobile County, then resentenced in 2016 in the same cases to 15 years in prison. He was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in prison for second-degree assault and five years for second-degree receiving stolen property.

Thomas Brian Wilkinson has been convicted of crimes 17 times in his criminal career. In 1998 he was sentenced in Calhoun County to six years for criminal possession of a forged instrument. In 2001 he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing 11 crimes; five counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, and one count of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. In 2007 he was sent back to prison for one year, six months for another third-degree burglary conviction and theft of property. In 2009 he was resentenced to 15 years on the previous burglary conviction, and then given five years in 2012 for another third-degree burglary. Wilkinson’s most recent conviction was in 2018 for possession and receipt of controlled substances, for which he was sentenced to seven years. All his crimes except the 2012 burglary conviction in Clarke County were committed in Calhoun County.

Kenneth Brian Williamson was sentenced in 2004 to 10 years in prison on two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, all in Talladega County. In 2009 he was sentenced to 20 years on two counts of manufacturing controlled substances, and 10 years for possession.

Offenders up for parole consideration Wednesday:

Michael Scott Moisan Jr. was sentenced in 1999 to life in prison for murder in Montgomery County.

Terrence Darby Rogers was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and 10 years for drug possession in Madison County. WHNT Television in Huntsville reported on Jan. 11, 2013 that Rogers was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. He had been sent to prison in 2009 for four years on drug charges in Madison County.

Tanya Lynn Wiginton was sentenced Feb. 27, 2018 to seven years in prison in the 2016 second-degree rape of a 14-year-old boy. The Times Daily reported Aug. 1, 2018 that Wiginton admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in Franklin County. The newspaper reported on Feb. 18, 2018 that Wiginton had spent two years in jail but was ordered back to prison to serve the remainder of her seven-year sentence after she failed to register as a sex offender and let her probation officer know where she was living. The paper said she was originally arrested on the rape charge in February 2016.

Kiarah Donque Jones was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years in prison for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary in Madison County. He was later paroled but then violated parole in 2018.

Markyle Jabori Khalfani was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Mobile County. Al.com reported on Nov. 2, 2007 that Satsuma Police said Khalfani and another man went into a 73-year-old man’s home, held him at gunpoint, bound him with duct tape and took his wallets and medications. The victim said Khalfani kept threatening him, stating he would not hesitate to shoot the victim.

Lacarus Keith Hunter was sentenced in 2005 to 25 years in prison for murder in Greene County.

Daniel Webster Ordon of Dothan was sentenced on April 2, 2018 to six years in prison on five counts of second-degree sodomy.

Christopher Dionne Ray Jr. was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Mobile County. He was later paroled but violated his parole in 2018.

Walter Eugene Toney was sentenced in 1990 to 40 years in prison for first-degree rape in Lee County.

David Matthew Thomas was sentenced in 1984 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Jefferson County after having been convicted four years earlier for rape and another robbery. Appeals court records state that as the victim in the 1984 conviction “was getting out of her car (the suspect) ordered her into the car. As he got into the car with her, she stated, he had a knife. (The victim) went on to relate the story of how the assailant robbed her and was scared away when some other persons drove into the parking deck.” Thomas was sentenced in 1980 to 12 years in prison for rape and robbery in Shelby County.

Carlos S. Ellis was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and three years for receiving stolen property in Mobile County.

Jeremy Lynn Colvin was sentenced on Aug. 16, 2018 to 20 years in prison for a 2013 third-degree robbery in Pickens County.

Roosevelt King III was sentenced in June 2017 to 15 years in prison for second-degree domestic violence in Mobile County. His prior record includes a five-year prison sentence in 2010 for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Chadwick W. Blankenship was sentenced in 2004 to 17 years in prison for manslaughter in Shelby County. He has already been paroled once in his criminal career, having been released from prison in 2001 while serving a 10-year sentence for three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Coolidge Brown was sentenced in 2016 to 10 years in prison on nine counts of child pornography (possession of obscenity of person under 17) in Dale County. WTVY TV in Dothan reported investigators executed a search warrant at Brown’s home and “recovered multiple hidden surveillance cameras and other devices used to capture the images.”

Ruben Corey McNabb was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County. The Associated Press reported McNabb was charged with first-degree robbery for allegedly using a handgun to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and food stamps from a Winn Dixie store in June 2001.

These are the last parole hearings scheduled in November. Hearings will resume Dec. 3, 2019.