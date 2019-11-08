Parole hearings set for two violent offenders from Madison, Morgan counties

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is resuming parole hearings Nov. 12.

Violent offenders from Calhoun, Etowah, Houston, Madison, Morgan, Mobile, Montgomery and Pickens counties are on Tuesday's docket for parole consideration.

The board provided this statement to WAAY 31 on Friday:

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will resume parole hearings Nov. 12, at 301 S. Ripley St., Building D, at 8:00 a.m.

These violent offenders are on the docket for consideration of parole Tuesday:

Donquese Allen was sentenced in 2009 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery in Calhoun County, and five years on the same day for receiving stolen property. Allen was sentenced Sept. 22, 2017 to five years for receiving stolen property and possession of a pistol after a conviction for a violent offense.

Ernest Franklin Platt was sentenced on April 22, 1981 to life in prison for first-degree rape in Mobile County.

Jamario Antonio Haynes was sentenced May 7, 2017 to seven years in prison for second-degree assault and intimidating a witness, and to 15 years for third-degree escape in Madison County. He had originally been sentenced in 2012 to one year, six months for the assault and intimidating the witness cases.

Brodrick Dailey was sentenced Jan. 8, 2015 to 16 years, eight months in prison for second-degree rape in Montgomery County. He was sentenced in 1998 to 12 years in prison after two convictions for receiving stolen property; was sentenced in 1999 to 16 years for receiving stolen property and was sentenced in 2002 to 15 years for receiving stolen property.

Al.com reported Sept. 20, 2012 that Desmond Field Fletcher was charged with robbing two victims at gunpoint in Decatur in Morgan County on Sept. 14, 2012. Fletcher was sentenced Nov. 26, 2013 to 20 years in prison for those two first-degree robberies. In 2012, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to five years.

Rachel Christine Thomas was sentenced Dec. 17, 2018 to five years in prison for two third-degree robberies and receiving stolen property in Calhoun County.

Corey Clark was sentenced in 1993 to life in prison for first-degree robbery in Houston County.

Christopher Guy was sentenced on June 12, 2018 to eight years in prison for second-degree assault in Pickens County.

Kayla Larae Powell was sentenced on Aug. 21, 2018 to seven years in prison for third-degree robbery in Etowah County.