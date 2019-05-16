Parole denied for Shoals area serial rapist

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles says a Shoals area serial rapist must stay behind bars.

The board on Tuesday denied parole for Kerry Kent, who is serving a life sentence for rape and sodomy convictions from the 1990s in Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

Victims advocates from the Shoals and Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly wrote letters and traveled to Montgomery to contest Kerry's release.

Kerry will be up for parole again in 2024.