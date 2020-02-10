Point Mallard evacuates residents, McFarland Park sees intense flooding

Parks across North Alabama are seeing the impact from Monday's heavy rain.

With more on the way, officials say park conditions could get worse.

WAAY 31 went to Point Mallard in Decatur and McFarland Park in Florence.

McFarland Park backs right into the Tennessee River and the water is so deep, you can barely determine where any of the fields are.

In Decatur, things are so bad at Point Mallard Park, flooding forced people out of their homes.

"Management here prepared us and got the people out that was necessary and did everything really promptly," said Jomarie Bartlett.

Bartlett's neighbors, who live on Point Mallard campground, evacuated their lot over the weekend because of potential flood conditions.

"This is Mother Nature. We can't do anything about Mother Nature," she explains.

The spokesperson for Point Mallard Park told us it's hard to predict which part could flood in any particular storm.

"Mother Nature is kinda one of those things that can't be controlled. We are consistently looking at updates tva gives us hourly and we are trying to make decisions based on the information we're receiving," says Nicole Belcher.

Bartlett has lived on the campground for several years but told us the flooding doesn't worry her.

"When you're by the river, no matter where you are, you always take this case," says Bartlett.

Point Mallard management evacuated 91 camper sites, those people are now in a parking lot on the camp grounds.

"We do have several evacuation plans so we have adequate places to put campers," says Belcher.

"Let's just pray it stops. Let's just pray we get two inches instead of 8...I think that would be great," says Bartlett.

Officials believe water levels at Point Mallard and McFarland Park, which is under a flood warning, will rise in the next couple of days.

McFarland Park, which sits on the Tennesee River, is currently closed and barricaded because of how high the waters are. Several fields, playgrounds, boat piers, and campsites at McFarland Park are underwater. Flood waters on Monday reached 22.5 feet and are expected to rise to 24 feet by Thursday.