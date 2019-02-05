Parents upset Huntsville City Schools will no longer pay part of advanced placement exam fees

Last week, an email was sent to Huntsville City Schools parents telling them that the district would no longer be able to pay a part of advanced placement exam fees.

After parents complained, a new email was sent out Tuesday morning, addressing the issue.

The recent email from Superintendent Christie Finley said the district is "currently facing serious budget constraints and needs to take as many cost saving measures as it can."

The cost of an AP exam is $94, and the district usually covers $47 of it, leaving the remainder for families to pay. The superintendent said as of Tuesday morning, the district has made budget cuts to afford the $47 only for the remainder of this year. Starting next year, the district won't be paying that amount.