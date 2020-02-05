Parents supportive of school closures due to flooding risk

Two school systems in Tennessee are closed again this week, but this time due to flooding risks.

Monday, both Fayetteville City Schools and Lincoln County Schools were out because of the flu.

Wednesday, both let out early.

Thursday, they'll be out due to flooding risks.

One parent told WAAY31 her high schooler is upset about missing a lot of school. However, she said she believes whether it is the flu, or flooding, safety is the number one priority.

"We moved up from Florida, so we're use to hurricanes, flooding is a different game all in its own," Susan Bragg said."I'd rather the kids learn to be safe, and not be out in the rain and not have their vehicles flooded when they're driving."

We reached out to both districts regarding making up those days off. Lincoln County Schools has 10 weather days and Fayetteville City Schools has 12. Both told WAAY31 they have not gotten close to using all of those.

As of right now, students are expected to return to class Friday.