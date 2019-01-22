Parents, students, teachers ready for first day at new Athens High School

Students and parents got to take a tour of the new Athens High School Tuesday evening in preparation, as students will get to start their second semester in the new facility Wednesday morning.

WAAY 31 got an early look at the campus and talked with those who have been waiting patiently to learn their way around.

“We’re all going to be walking around like freshmen on a new day of school, with our new school maps stuck in our faces," Madison Bravo said.

While high school senior Madison Bravo is looking forward to her first day in the new long-awaited Athens High School, she’s a little worried about getting lost in the enormous new facility.

“I can’t find my way out of a paper bag," she said.

But Bravo tells WAAY 31 she’s excited about so much more--like a coffee bar, flexible seating, charging stations, and even a bank.

And, more than anything, she's ready for the extra space.

“There’s going to be a lot more breathing room," she said.

Bravo says having to make do at the middle school, while the new high school was under construction, was getting old.

“I hate to say it, but there has been a lot of tension among the students," she said. "We were okay with it for the first couple of months, but after a while, you’re like, ‘Alright, it’s getting too crammed in here.’”

Her mom, Khristi, is also happy the new facility is finally opening it’s doors.

“We’ve been excited about it since she was in eighth grade; so, four years later, we finally have a school that we can call the high school," Khristi said. "I’m proud that my daughter will be among the first kids to graduate from this new school.”

And teachers are just as thrilled.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting, and, finally, we’re here," said Calculus teacher, Karen Clem. "We’re just super excited and ready to get in here and see it and start living the dream.”

School officials tell WAAY 31 the only part of the school that isn’t finished yet is the auditorium, but they expect it to be complete by the end of February.