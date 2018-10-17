Parents share ideas of how Huntsville City Schools can improve

Only 3 parents of students in Huntsville City Schools came to the community meeting at Grissom High School. The meeting was designed to get feedback to help the district finalize its five pillar strategic plan.

Those pillars are: Student development, learning outcomes, operations and resources, professional growth, and community connections.

None of the parents at the meeting wanted to talk on camera Tuesday, but another parent at GHS for a sport event wants to see changes made in the classroom of how kids are taught.

Joshua Burrell has two kids in the district and wants to see a shift back to basic teaching and learning techniques. "I would like to see the laptops go away. I would like to see us get back to a more traditional style of school where we go back to books," said Burrell.

Those types of ideas are similar to the ones thrown out there by the parents who actually went to the meeting, but of the people at the meeting only three are parents who don't have some sort of official title with the district, or city.

Superintendent Christie Finley blamed the rain and other activities going on at Grissom Tuesday for the low turnout, "There's a volleyball game. Two rivals right next door," said Finley.

The varsity volleyball game had roughly 30 or so parents in attendance and Grissom as a whole has more than a thousand students.

Finley said the low attendance by parents is not worrisome, because parents in the district still have multiple meetings to go to and the input from parents who were at the meeting Tuesday is still very important for the district to create their strategic plan.

"We do value even one parent showing up and giving us that feedback, but they can also still reach out to us via constant contact. They can email me, because any piece of feedback is equally important as if they were here tonight," said Finley.

While the district is looking for feedback the superintendent said improvement in reading and math are two of the cornerstones that will be included in the strategic plan, "Those will be two measurable goals we'll have in place for sure and then we'll also have the safety goal too. Now we'll have a finance piece that will be involved, so we're really taking all the pieces we know are important to have a productive school system and more importantly for our students to be successful and putting it in one document," said Finley.

While Burrell chose to come to his daughters volleyball game, instead of the community meeting, he said it's important for parents to make their voices heard at the remaining four meetings, "I think that writing down those ideas and keeping a list of them for the next meeting would be an awesome idea to come and bring them to the school," said Burrell.

Here is a list of the remaining meetings:

October 22nd at Jemison High School

October 23nd at Lee High School

October 29th at Huntsville High School

Ocotber 30h at Columbia High School