Parents relieved Lawrence Co. school closed for flu sanitizing

An elementary school in Lawrence County will be closed because of the flu until Monday.

East Lawrence Elementary School made the announcement in a Facebook post saying the closure is out of concern for the safety and health of students.

Joyce Prestridge has grandkids who attend the elementary school. She said they got their flu shot and are not suck, but knows they are not completely immune.

"I am thankful that they shut the school down to clean and disinfect, and do whatever they need to do to get this under control," Prestridge said.

Other parents, like April Hill are aware of how dangerous the flu can get.

"It's important for your child to not keep getting sick because kids die from the flu all the time," Hill said.

Hill and Prestridge are hopeful by Monday, kids will be feeling better and back to their routine.

"They can come back to school and they won't have to worry about constantly having to let kids out," Hill said.

The parking lot was still full Wednesday because faculty was here all day cleaning and disinfecting the school. The district suggests sanitizing your kids stuff such as backpacks or coats.

In Alabama, no pediatric deaths have been reported from the flu this year.