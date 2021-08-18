Parents react to some students at Henagar Junior High School transitioning to remote learning

Wednesday was the first day fourth through sixth-grade students at one North Alabama school had to learn at home because of rising COVID cases.

Both the parents WAAY 31's Sophia Borrelli spoke with said they wish their children were back at school but understand the decision school leaders made.

"Oh my lord, here it goes," said Stephanie Woods, parent. In a small school like Henagar Junior High School, word gets around.

Parents said they heard of some students testing positive for COVID. And weren't surprised when fourth through sixth grades switched to remote learning.

"I kind of expected it might be that way, because of hearing of a few cases," said Melissa Kirby, parent.

Kirby and Stephanie Woods both have children in those grades, learning from home for the next two weeks.

"They're at home. They're safe. Hopefully most of the cases will go through and get done with and they can go back and be fine," said Woods.

The superintendent of DeKalb County Schools said the number of positive cases spiked from 11 on Monday to 24 on Tuesday at the school, with a majority of those cases in the fourth through sixth grades.

That's why those grades switched to remote learning and kept the other grades in the classroom.

"I think that they made the right decision. To isolating it to the ones that have the higher cases," said Woods.

"Keep them healthy and just know that they were doing the best they could in the circumstances that we have right now," said Kirby.

Both parents said hope their kids can get back to the classroom soon.

"If they have to go back with masks for a little while, that perfectly fine with me, but yeah it is scary because then you think, what grades are going to come next," said Woods.

Students in fourth through sixth grade will head back to the classroom on Aug. 30.