Parents react to social media threat to Geraldine High School

A student is in custody in DeKalb County Wednesday night after a threat was made to students at Geraldine High School.

The student posted the threat on Snapchat saying they'd bring an AR-15 to school and lockdown should be in place Wednesday.

Even after getting an automated message from the district Wednesday morning that everything was safe, some parents kept their kids home.

Superintendent Jason Barnett tried to re-assure parents Tuesday night through a Facebook post, but some parents aren't happy with the way the situation was handled.

Neither of the parents WAAY 31 spoke with on Wednesday wanted their names or faces on camera, but one mother said she won't send her kids back to Geraldine High School until she knows the building is 100 percent safe.

"We should be informed. They want us to trust them with our kids for so many hours a day, but yet, they don't give us any information," she said.

This mom says the district should have used the automated system to inform parents Tuesday night, instead of waiting until Wednesday morning.

"There's some people who don't have social media. They should have been made aware and had the choice, even if they called school off," she said.

Another mom said she's fine with digital communication from the district.

"If it hadn't been made public, had it not hit Facebook, would we have even known about it?" she said.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's office is not saying the student's name, and said the student will stay in custody until the investigation is complete.

Parents said they hope the suspect, whoever it is, gets help.

"See what he's going through, counseling, or therapy, or whatever it takes," one parent said.

Superintendent Barnett said he hopes for this situation to be handled as soon as possible. The school board said some students did stay home Wednesday, but they won't have exact numbers until Thursday.