Parents react to new mask mandate for Boaz City Schools

More school districts in North Alabama changing their minds about mask policies right before students are headed back to the classroom.

Boaz City Schools announced it will now require students and staff to wear masks inside school buildings until the beginning of September.

"Kinda shocked and sad really because it makes my children not want to go to school," said Sabrina Zmolek.

Parents of Boaz City Schools students had mixed reactions to the news.

On its Facebook page, the school district announced masks will be mandatory for students and staff inside school buildings.

"I'm grateful the district is implementing the mandated masks because it lets me know that they are doing everything they can to ensure our children and teachers are healthy and safe this school year," said Alicia Thurmond.

"I'm not going to stop somebody that wants to wear a mask from doing that. That's completely their decision. But I don't like that it's forced on me and my family to do so when we don't want to," said Nicki Bearer.

Bearer said the mask-wearing mandate help her decide to homeschool her kids.

"With them specifically, we are going to pull them out and homeschool," she said.

Some parents now trying to decide what to do with the first day of school on Wednesday.

"I know that it's an option for the home schooling, and that may end up being the way that we go because they keep moving the goalpost. Like, oh we'll check it in September, well in September they may say well they're even higher," said Zmolek.

Others said they are glad the district is starting the school year with a mask mandate.

"Hopefully with everyone wearing masks, we will not have to do another shut down," said Thurmond.