Parents react to Boaz City Schools' switch to remote learning

Boaz City Schools is moving entirely to remote learning starting Tuesday.

Right now, the plan is to stay remote until December 7.

Starting tomorrow, about 1,900 students who were learning in the classroom will now be learning from home.

One father whose son is a senior here at Boaz High School said he is concerned this will affect his overall education.

"This should be the best time of my son's life being as a senior and he's missing out on all these opportunities like senior prom and stuff like that," Adam Cox said.

Cox has two kids in the Boaz City School System. Both are enrolled in traditional learning, which he said is better for their future.

"You know if a student has any problems, it's easier to be there right with the teacher than learning online," Cox said.

Right now across the school system, there are 18 active COVID cases and 170 people are in quarantine.

However, Superintendent Todd Haynie said the main reason they chose to switch to remote learning temporarily was because of the number of teachers and support staff affected.

He said it has made this entire situation difficult to navigate.

For Anna Miguel, she placed her elementary student in virtual learning from the start of the school year, anticipating this wuld happen at one point.

She also wants to protect the vulnerable.

"My parents had heart attacks, the other one is diabetic, and then having their smaller child, you think of their immune system not being developed," Miguel said.

She said virtual learning has been working well for her child. She hopes others are able to adjust and understand why the district made the decision to go remote.

"I knew coming up with this season, it was going to be out there and a lot of people aren't taking as much protocol anymore," Miguel said. "I knew it was going to happen, so I just wanted to be more safe."

For Cox, while he may not agree with the decision, he is accepting of it.

"I understand that completely, but you know they should think about our kid's future, too," Cox said.

While the plan right now is to return to in-person learning on December 7, that could change depending on how the virus plays out in Marshall County.

Right now, the county is at a "very high risk" for the spread of coronavirus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.