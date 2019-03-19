Parents, officials react to former softball coach charged with child sex abuse

After a former softball coach in Limestone County was arrested on child sex abuse charges, we were wondering how this happened and what can be done to keep it from happening again.

Bradley Loggins passed a background check to coach girls’ softball back in 2013, but he’s now behind bars after deputies say he sexually abused at least three young girls over the span of a couple of years.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office about what parents can do to help prevent these kinds of things from happening.

Deputy Stephen Young hears more about cases of child sex abuse than most parents, but it doesn’t make it any easier.

“It hits you hard," Young said. "You’ve got your own kids and you just think, ‘If this was my child, what would I do?’”

That’s why, after hearing a former softball coach is accused of sexually abusing at least three young girls, Young wants to see some change.

Young has three young daughters of his own who are involved in sports and other extracurricular activities. He talks with them about these kinds of things, and he encourages other parents to do the same.

“What is appropriate and what’s not. Especially young children. People making certain comments that make them uncomfortable," he said. "Be in communication with them, so they’re comfortable bringing that to you.”

Young also recommends being more involved with your kids and their activities.

“Attend the events with them and just be there," he said. "How well do you know the people? How much time do you spend with them versus just your child?”

Young says he hopes the community will learn from this and take preventative steps.

“It hits a community hard—especially a local community like that," he said. "Hopefully, they’ll be able to come together, support one another, communicate things, and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Young says this is also a good time to remind parents to monitor your child’s social media accounts.