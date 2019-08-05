Parents of Arab City Schools students concerned about safety in wake of mass shootings

With the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas leaving 31 dead, some North Alabama parents are feeling on edge with the first day of school right around the corner.

WAAY 31 spoke with parents about the need for safety in their schools.

Some parents we talked to said they know a shooting can happen anywhere. With Arab City Schools starting back in just two days, they want to make sure their kids are being taken care of.

"They are children and they shouldn't have to be afraid of going to school and just being safe," said Hank Linsky, a grandparent.

Hank Linsky is the grandparent of a child who is a part of the Arab school system. He said Arab City Schools does a good job of keeping everyone safe, but he feels as though more could be done.

"I think that we need to provide guards and they need to be, if it's a large school, larger number of guards," he said.

Arab City Schools' new interim superintendent, Stacie Pace, said student safety is their number one priority. She said all schools in the city have a school resource officer.

"It's something we always want to be aware of and make sure we're on top of and we want our kids to be safe," said Pace.

Pace also said she and Arab City Schools' teachers just went through school safety training.

"We're currently updating all of our safety plans, sharing those with all our faculty," she said.

Linsky said the one thing he loves about the city is the police presence. Just seeing them around the city makes him feel safer.

"I appreciate the police coming by here and Arab always has done a pretty job of that," he said.

Students in Arab City Schools train for emergency situations every month to keep them prepared.