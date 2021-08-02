WAAY Back To School: Parents hope to set example for their kids to get COVID vaccine

As school systems prepare to open this month, COVID cases across North Alabama are increasing.

Kids 12 and up do have the option to get the COVID vaccine, but some parents have seen their kids don't want one.

"Why would anybody want to be in the hospital hooked to a ventilator and fighting for their lives and putting the loved ones through that? That would be horrible," Darcel Tucker said.

It's a situation that could easily become a reality for the Tucker family.

"My husband is susceptible. He has a heart disease, so the last thing I want to do is bring home by accident the COVID-19 virus to him that could possibly kill him, me or my family," she explained.

Robbie Tucker says he got the shot because of the recent increase in COVID cases.

"With this delta coming out and people dying, you know it worried me, so that's the reason I went ahead and got it done," Robbie said.

Now, they're focused on getting their two kids vaccinated. Both children are skeptical from all the information they've seen online.

"Too much YouTube! Stay away from the internet!" Darcel said.

But, in the end it is a personal choice to get the COVID vaccine.

Shelbrina Lomax is one of the vaccine coordinators at the Madison County Health Department. She mainly focuses on back to school immunizations, but encourages everyone to do their research on any vaccine they're getting.

"I would recommend that you talk to a health care provider. When you're doing your research, just make sure that it is a credible source. A scientific source that is giving you the good information," Lomax said.

Darcel hopes by getting the vaccine she and husband will be role models for their kids to do the same.

"Why not just get the shot? It's so simple. Just come in here, get a shot and you're done and then you're protected," Darcel said.

Now, the Tucker family says they've been able to convince their 17-year-old son to get the COVID vaccine, but they're still working on convincing his older brother.

Darcel says she's convinced he will make the best decision for him and his family.