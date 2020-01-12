Parents heart-broken after EF-2 tornado damages school in Union Grove

UPDATE: Students at Brindlee Mountain Primary School will be relocated to the middle school building of Brindlee Mountain High School. They will be in a separate building.

Schools for all three Brindlee Mountain schools (Primary, Elementary, and High Schools) will be closed from January 13-17, 2020. to adjust to the transition

All other Marshall County Schools will be in session and follow their regular schedule.

Extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled.

----

Several parents and teachers stopped by the Brindlee Mountain Primary School on Sunday to take a look at the damage caused by an EF-2 tornado.

"My mother said it rained pretty hard and then it stopped like somebody turned off a faucet, and it got really, really quiet. Then, she heard the sound of a train," Lyndsey Miller explained.

"Oh my heart sank!" Chasity Collins said after looking at the damage for the first time.

Devastating is the word many people used to describe the damage left behind. Pieces of the roof are blown across the area; some pieces are stuck on top of trees. The area has been closed off due to safety concerns.

Several parents say they are thankful it didn't happen on a school day.

"It could have been much worse," Collins said.

"If something happened to my son, you would have to bury me with him," Miller added.

Miller's son's class was located near the cafeteria, which is now gone.

"I can't shake it off thinking what if this would have happened during school hours and they were there. I could have lost my son," Miller said.

Parents say they want to see new safety precautions to keep their kids safe during severe storms.

"I definitely think that's something that should be addressed in the future. That schools have some sort of safe building, storm shelter, some sort of safe room, whatever you want to call it," Collins said.

For now, they're just grateful no one was injured.

"The building can be replaced. The people, they can't. The kids, they can't. We'll make it. We'll be as the hashtag is going around Brindlee strong, and we'll be stronger than ever," Collins said.

School officials have been discussing a plan on what to do with the students all day Sunday. At this time, that plan has not been announced.