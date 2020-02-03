Parents find silver lining after flu and illnesses close schools again

Schools plan on re-opening in Fayetteville and Lincoln County Tuesday. The flu and sick calls shut the schools down for several days.

Students WAAY 31 spoke with celebrated the four day weekend, some parents weren't as happy.

"Friday I laughed cause I had to go to work and it's my wife's only off day and she had to spend it with them," Waylon Scott, a parent, said.

Scott said child care last Friday was a bit of a challenge, but things worked out well Monday.

"I work weekends at Nissan so it's a day that I get to spend with them because I don't get to see them much on the weekends," Scott said.

He said he knows the burden school closings put on parents.

"Most parents that's got to go to work, they've got to pay the extra child care cause they can't go to school," he said.

Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Janine Wilson said custodians disinfected the schools again over the weekend. The system kept schools closed Monday because of the number of teachers still out sick.

"I mean I'm sure a lot of parents are like they need to go back to school, but I mean if it helps cut down on illness than that's fine, too," April Crowell, a parent said.

"Closing school instead of getting everyone sick could be the best though," Scott said.