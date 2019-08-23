Parents concerned after Huntsville teen shot near homes

A Huntsville teen is still in the hospital after being shot in the arm and leg. The shooting happened Thursday in the Northwoods public housing right off University Drive.

A woman who lives along Canada Avenue said she was outside Thursday afternoon when an 18-year-old was shot. She didn't want to be identified for her family's safety.

"You never think something like this is going to happen in broad daylight. There are kids running around. There are parents running around, trying to grab their kids from the basketball court, grab their kids from where they are playing. It was real scary," she said.

She said she's live in the neighborhood for four years, and her daughter is friends with the teen who was shot twice.

"We saw two people running. The person that had got shot and the person who was shooting running after the person that got shot. He was running. He was running for his life. He might have been trying to run to our house. Who knows?" she said.

Huntsville police said the teen who was shot isn't cooperating. The woman we talked to said she thinks she knows why he won't talk.

"They don't want to be labeled as a snitch and with that being said, they are using street code, but they don't realize what they are taking their parents through," she said.

She's hoping the teen realizes how serious the shooting was, and she's happy no one else was hurt.

"His life could have been taken in a split second with everyone out here," she said.

Huntsville police said investigators are still working on the case and that right now, they are having trouble getting witnesses and the victim to cooperate. If you have any information, you are urged to call police at (256) 722-7100.

Police said the teen is in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.