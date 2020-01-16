Parents can now register kids for Pre-Kindergarten in Alabama

Starting Jan. 15, parents can register their children for pre-kindergarten.
The child must be at least four years old on or before September 1st 2020 to qualify.
That’s according to the state’s early childhood education website.
There is a lottery system.
In DeKalb County, they usually see more children apply than the number of spots available.
Educators say early education is so important.
"Brain research says the sooner a kid is exposed to letters and sounds and numbers and colors and active play and engagement, it works the mind in a way, the mind is prime to learn at that time," said Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent.
Applications can be filled out online.
The deadline for the 2020-2021 school year is March 13.
Here is the link for more information: https://alprek.asapconnected.com/?
