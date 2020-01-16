Clear
Parents can now register kids for Pre-Kindergarten in Alabama

Pre-Kindergarten registration is taking place now until March 13th.

Starting Jan. 15, parents can register their children for pre-kindergarten.

The child must be at least four years old on or before September 1st 2020 to qualify.

That’s according to the state’s early childhood education website.

There is a lottery system.

In DeKalb County, they usually see more children apply than the number of spots available.

Educators say early education is so important.

"Brain research says the sooner a kid is exposed to letters and sounds and numbers and colors and active play and engagement, it works the mind in a way, the mind is prime to learn at that time," said Jason Barnett, DeKalb County Schools Superintendent.

Applications can be filled out online.

The deadline for the 2020-2021 school year is March 13.

Here is the link for more information: https://alprek.asapconnected.com/?

