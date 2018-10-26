Parents are reacting to the possibility of "In God We Trust" being displayed in Marshall County Schools after an Alabama House Representative spoke at a board of education meeting Thursday night.

According to the law passed in July, it's up to the individual districts whether to display the motto. Some Marshall County parents said they are in support of the new signage.

Louis Coronato had two kids make their way through Marshall county schools and said he thinks allowing teachers to display "In God We Trust" is a step in the right direction.

"I think that's great," Coronato said. "We need God back in the schools."

The Alabama bill does not address whether tax payer money can be used to buy any displays of the motto.

"Political correctness has gone too far when our teachers are afraid to display our national motto," said Representative David Standridge. "It's a simple message, but I believe it's a powerful message."