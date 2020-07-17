Parents happy with Huntsville City Schools' virtual learning decision extension

In North Alabama, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education extended its deadline for parents to decide whether to go with virtual or traditional classes in the fall. The deadline is now July 24th.

One parent SAID she knows a lot of people are still trying to decide what's best for their children, but she says even though she's made up her mind she still wants to know more about the re-opening plan.

"I think it's nice for those that were still contemplating it," Selena Carter, a Huntsville City Schools parent, said.

Carter's daughter will be returning to school in person this fall. She said she made the decision after having a conversation with her daughter about what's best for her.

"That to me it is very important, sitting down and talking to your kids to ensure that you understand how they feel about it as well, and for her she is not going to be able to maintain to her highest potential by doing everything online at home," Carter said.

During the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday, the board decided to give parents four extra days to choose between sending their children back in person or utilizing the virtual option.

Carter says it's a tough call - even with the added time.

But, she saidhaving a conversation with her daughter helped her, and she recommends other parents do the same.

"Having that discussion with them, preparing them and so they can have a feel of i am involved in this plan too my opinion counts and they can figure that out together," Carter said.

Huntsville City Schools, like many other districts said they're waiting on the state to issue additional guidance on re-opening plans. So, the district road maps could shift based on the adjusted state plan that's set to be released next week.