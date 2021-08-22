Parent of Mason Cozelo's 5th grade class thanks community for support in finding his killer

It's day 3 in the search to find the driver of a hit and run that left a teenager dead.

Mason Cozelos was 16 years-old when he was killed late Thursday near East Limestone and Nick Davis Road in Athens.

Since the news broke, several communities are aiding in search efforts to try and find the vehicle the suspect was driving.

WAAY-31 spoke to an old family friend about how these efforts are impacting so many people.

People in Madison and Limestone County are sharing information across social media to get the word out about that missing driver.

An old family friend told us seeing everyone come together, is a beautiful in such a tragic moment.

"It's not just a tragedy for the family. It's a tragedy for all of us," said Candice Lloyd.

Candice Lloyd is just one of the thousands of people who have shared information on Mason's killer.

Right now, authorities are looking for a dark-colored car with damage to the front and side.

Lloyd told us her daughter went to school with Mason in 5th grade and he's always been the sweetest kid.

"He was just so sweet and I talked to my daughter when this happened and she just remembered him being so funny, like the biggest smile and so kind and that's how he's remembered," she said.

Lloyd told us it broke her heart to hear what happened to him, but says she feels the area where he was hit is not the safest, because people speed all the time.

"It's just unsettling watching people drive like that through there. I've been run off the road before in that area and it really scared me and it's like, why are you driving like this," she said.

Even through tragedy, Lloyd says seeing so many people come together for one cause gives her hope, and now, she's hoping to help give something back that Mason's family lost.

"It's my prayer that we find this person and bring that family some sort of comfort," she said.

Alabama State Troopers ask if you have any information connected to this case, to call them or the Limestone county sheriff's office.