Parent calls for fence at Farley Elementary, school board unable to fully fund

Farley Elementary School sits on Memorial Parkway which drivers know is busy even outside of rush hour traffic.

James Bush is in kindergarten at Farley Elementary. He has autism, and his mom Ciara said running is a part of his behavior.

"He bolted during P.E. and just ran off and had to be chased down by the P.E. instructor," Ciara Bush said.

She said he's only getting more active.

"He recently started bolting from the gym (to) outside," Bush said.

That's why she is calling on the Huntsville City School district to build a fence around Farley Elementary. According to board member Elisa Ferrell, funding for the fence would have to come out of the district's already tight capital budget.

"Earlier this school year Dr. Wilson presented to the board a list of capital needs and it totaled about $8 million and the capital budget didn't have enough in it to cover all of those needs," Ferrell said.

Ferrell told WAAY 31 the district is working their way down the list of needed improvements with the most pressing repairs, like air conditioning and roof work, coming first. She said she doesn't know where Farley's fence ranks on the list, but it doesn't look like the district will be able to fully fund the fence. Ferrell has already sought out help in footing the roughly $20,000 bill.

"I am talking to some of our legislators and other people to see if we can find funding for this fence," Farley said.

State representative Mike Ball secured a $5,000 grant to go toward the project. He told WAAY 31 that with little kids being that close to a busy highway a fence just makes sense. Bush agrees and said a fence would benefit more than her son.

"James isn't the first runner that's been at Farley and he certainly won't be the last," Bush said.

Ferrell told WAAY 31 the superintendent is aware of the issue.