Parent banned from Huntsville City Schools property after bringing AirSoft gun into Grissom High

A parent was escorted off the Grissom High School campus Wednesday afternoon after entering with an AirSoft gun, according to Principal Jeanne Greer.

The district says the parent walked into the school at dismissal time with the AirSoft gun in a holster on her hip. Greer says staff and security informed campus police officers, and they responded immediately.

According to Greer, after the officers determined the item was an AirSoft gun and not a firearm, they escorted her off the campus. The school says she is no longer allowed at Grissom High School or any other Huntsville City Schools property.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff is a priority at Grissom High School," Greer said in a statement. "Board policy prohibits firearms, toy guns, Air Soft guns, or any similar item from being brought into a school building, on school grounds, on HCS property, on school buses, or at school-sponsored functions except for authorized law enforcement personnel."

Greer says anyone who is not a student and violates this policy may be banned from the district's property, in addition to any action taken by law enforcement.

"Our procedures require all visitors to sign in at the school’s front office and receive a visitor pass before entering any other part of the building," Greer said in the statement.