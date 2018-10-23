Clear
I-Team: Pardons and Paroles Board opens its doors again after cancelling hearings last week

Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board opened its doors Monday after cancelling all parole hearings the previous week.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 3:52 PM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 4:04 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

According to the board, Governor Ivey's executive order issued last monday was the reason they decided to cancel the hearings.

The parole board had been turning victims and inmates away from hearings last week saying they needed more time to go over the docket to make sure no early parole hearings for violent offenders are on it.

Governor Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall addressed the board last week after learning of the numerous mistakes made in granting the parole of Jimmy Spencer, the man now accused of killing three people in Guntersville.

Ivey was quick to make some changes as she replaced parole board chairman Clifford Walker and forced the parole board to have a plan of action in 30 days to make sure cases like Spencer's never happen again.

Ivey told the board to freeze early parole hearings not all parole hearings, but the board cancelled them all. It has 22 days left to come up with its proposed plan, which must be approved by the governor.

