After crashing into some trees on Keel Mountain, a paraglider was successfully rescued by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers.
The crash happened around 2:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the glider hit some trees. The rescue took about two hours and 40 minutes.
Gurley Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the scene along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) paramedics.
Because the glider was too high up for rescue crews to reach by climbing, an ALEA helicopter was called in to air lift the paraglider to safety. He was then evaluated in a HEMSI ambulance at the bottom of the mountain.
Taken to Huntsville Hospital for observation. He had a possible lower leg injury.
Related Content
- Paraglider successfully rescued after crashing into Keel Mountain
- Stop the rock, some on Keel Mountain don't want quarry
- Keel Mountain, Blowing Cave roads closed after being judged unsafe
- Keel Mountain Road detour causing problems for homeowners
- Keel Mountain Road repair work moving ahead more quickly
- Keel Mountain Road in Madison County reopened after repairs completed
- Madison County Sheriff's Office looking for Keel Mountain burglar
- Keel Mountain Volunteer Fire Department buys new CPR training devices
- Paraglider rescued after flying into power lines in California
- Keel Mountain Road parents getting gas cards, bus changes for inconvenience