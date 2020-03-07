Paraglider successfully rescued after crashing into Keel Mountain

After crashing into some trees on Keel Mountain, a paraglider was successfully rescued by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Troopers.

The crash happened around 2:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the glider hit some trees. The rescue took about two hours and 40 minutes.

The man was evaluated by paramedics once the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter safely brought him to the bottom of the mountain.

Gurley Volunteer Fire Department initially responded to the scene along with Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) paramedics.

Because the glider was too high up for rescue crews to reach by climbing, an ALEA helicopter was called in to air lift the paraglider to safety. He was then evaluated in a HEMSI ambulance at the bottom of the mountain.

Taken to Huntsville Hospital for observation. He had a possible lower leg injury.