Para-Cyclists enjoy return to action at Huntsville event

This weekend was a special one in Huntsville with the U.S. Paralympics Cycling Open being held at Cummings Research Park.

Para-Cyclists from across the country competed in time trials on Saturday and road races on Sunday. The open was the first para-cycling event of the season and is the final national event before the paralympic team trials in June.

Some of Sunday's winners said it's great to be back in the groove of racing.

“I would say, especially for para cyclists, it’s all about community and just having your team support so being out there with the competition and being able to work together, that's a huge takeaway.” Josie Fouts, a gold medalist in the women's C5 road race, said.

This weekend was the first opportunity for para-cyclists to return to competition since February 2020.