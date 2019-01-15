Clear
Panthers owner: Team needs contingency plan behind QB Newton

Auburn Grad Cam Newton might miss 2019 season due to shoulder injury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Panthers owner David Tepper says it's important for the team to have a solid contingency plan in place at quarterback next season given the uncertainty surrounding franchise QB Cam Newton's bothersome right shoulder.

Newton struggled most of the season throwing the ball more than 15 yards downfield because of a lingering shoulder issue. The Panthers eventually shut him down with two weeks left in the season after being eliminated from playoff contention.

Tepper says the team still doesn't know if Newton will need surgery.

In the meantime, Tepper says "if you know what you might be facing next year or not facing - hopefully Cam's shoulder is fantastic and we're hunky dory - (but) if it's not you may need more cap space and may need to go out and find somebody."

