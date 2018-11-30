Panthers Clawing Towards Championship

Mars Hill Bibles football program is only in its fifth season. this year they’ve made history by making it past the first round of the playoffs and Friday night they’ll play in the semi-finals.

They went from a 7 and 4 team last season to a 12 and 1 team and being undefeated in their region.

Senior quarterback and safety Joseph Hanson is a key player in Mars Hill Bibles success this season. Last week he had four interceptions on defense that helped lead to a 41-27 win over a previously undefeated South Lamar team. Hansen has intercepted seven passes in the three playoff games Mars Hill has played and two of those he’s returned to put points up on the board.

Hanson said that the goal this team made for this year was to just put the panthers on the map.

"They've worked really ahrd to give themselves a chance and do everything you can do to go out and have success and keep doing what you've done. We just look at it as one more week," Coach Darrell Higgins said.

The Panthers are prepping for their game Friday night against Pickens County. The Tornado's finished their regular season second in their region just behind South Lamar, who Mars Hill Bible beat last week.

The Panthers look to continue their historic season and keep this team on the Alabama football map. Be sure to tune in to WAAY 31 tomorrow night at 10 for highlights from the three remaining Tennessee Valley teams in the playoffs.