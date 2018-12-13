Huntsville Cheer Heading To Hanceville For State

The last time Huntsville High Cheerleading won a state championship, the athletes on this team weren't even born yet. This weekend, the Panthers hope they can break that two decade losing streak.

HHS Co-Captain Sarah Huskey said this team wants the same thing; to win a state title.

"We've done pretty well at our last few competitions and we scored really high and I'm really hoping we can do that again this weekend and bring home a state title," HHS Co-Captain Paige Hall said.

The athletes on this cheer team put in as many hours of practice as any high school football team. Perfecting every motion, every stunt sequence, and every tumbling skill.

"We've put in a lot of work and a lot of time here and I hope that we will do really well this weekend," Hall said.

Huskey said that cheering at a competition is an adrenaline rush and she loves that feeling.

"I heard that some people from our school are coming so it's going to be a lot easier to get the crowd into it knowing my friends are out there," Huskey said.

With the championship rings in sight, these cheerleaders are ready to tuck away that 20-year losing streak.