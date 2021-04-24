Panoply re-opens after temporary weather shutdown Saturday night

The Panoply Arts Festival is back on schedule after a pause for severe weather Saturday afternoon.
It will be open until 9 p.m. The Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.
You can enjoy Panoply on Sunday form 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
Afternoon activities were put on pause as of 4:30 p.m.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75792
|1498
|Mobile
|40535
|801
|Madison
|34249
|495
|Tuscaloosa
|25481
|448
|Montgomery
|24113
|574
|Shelby
|23258
|245
|Baldwin
|20833
|303
|Lee
|15709
|167
|Calhoun
|14399
|313
|Morgan
|14187
|277
|Etowah
|13729
|350
|Marshall
|12064
|221
|Houston
|10449
|280
|Elmore
|10006
|203
|Limestone
|9874
|149
|Cullman
|9537
|191
|St. Clair
|9524
|237
|Lauderdale
|9310
|236
|DeKalb
|8786
|184
|Talladega
|8124
|174
|Walker
|7167
|278
|Autauga
|6835
|107
|Jackson
|6771
|110
|Blount
|6570
|134
|Colbert
|6248
|133
|Coffee
|5442
|115
|Dale
|4781
|111
|Russell
|4333
|39
|Franklin
|4221
|82
|Chilton
|4167
|111
|Covington
|4093
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3949
|149
|Escambia
|3908
|75
|Chambers
|3529
|121
|Dallas
|3529
|150
|Clarke
|3498
|60
|Marion
|3083
|100
|Pike
|3071
|76
|Lawrence
|2982
|97
|Winston
|2733
|72
|Bibb
|2578
|62
|Marengo
|2484
|64
|Geneva
|2463
|75
|Pickens
|2334
|59
|Barbour
|2292
|56
|Hale
|2198
|75
|Butler
|2146
|68
|Fayette
|2107
|61
|Henry
|1884
|44
|Cherokee
|1832
|45
|Randolph
|1789
|41
|Monroe
|1744
|40
|Washington
|1662
|39
|Macon
|1573
|49
|Clay
|1522
|56
|Crenshaw
|1507
|57
|Cleburne
|1475
|41
|Lamar
|1399
|34
|Lowndes
|1379
|53
|Wilcox
|1262
|27
|Bullock
|1222
|40
|Conecuh
|1097
|28
|Perry
|1077
|26
|Coosa
|1042
|28
|Sumter
|1035
|32
|Greene
|916
|34
|Choctaw
|589
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|93721
|1596
|Davidson
|88479
|929
|Knox
|50067
|627
|Hamilton
|43639
|488
|Rutherford
|42545
|424
|Williamson
|27663
|215
|Sumner
|23628
|345
|Montgomery
|19847
|224
|Wilson
|18598
|230
|Out of TN
|18091
|97
|Unassigned
|16898
|133
|Sullivan
|16362
|287
|Blount
|15249
|193
|Bradley
|14739
|148
|Washington
|14312
|244
|Maury
|13294
|171
|Sevier
|13239
|175
|Putnam
|11233
|173
|Madison
|10948
|241
|Robertson
|9668
|130
|Anderson
|8674
|172
|Hamblen
|8535
|171
|Greene
|7785
|152
|Tipton
|7267
|104
|Coffee
|6862
|121
|Dickson
|6781
|109
|Cumberland
|6635
|128
|Carter
|6515
|156
|Bedford
|6467
|129
|Gibson
|6448
|145
|McMinn
|6410
|97
|Roane
|6216
|103
|Jefferson
|6106
|124
|Loudon
|6044
|69
|Hawkins
|5866
|107
|Lawrence
|5844
|86
|Monroe
|5763
|95
|Warren
|5528
|81
|Dyer
|5385
|105
|Franklin
|5110
|88
|Fayette
|4956
|78
|Obion
|4508
|96
|Cheatham
|4500
|55
|Cocke
|4456
|98
|Lincoln
|4328
|63
|Rhea
|4319
|75
|Marshall
|4138
|58
|Campbell
|4114
|63
|Weakley
|4047
|64
|Giles
|3967
|99
|Henderson
|3754
|76
|Macon
|3593
|77
|Carroll
|3587
|83
|White
|3570
|68
|Hardin
|3534
|66
|Hardeman
|3479
|64
|Lauderdale
|3156
|44
|Henry
|3131
|75
|Marion
|3110
|47
|Claiborne
|3104
|73
|Scott
|3068
|45
|Overton
|2994
|61
|Wayne
|2946
|34
|Hickman
|2816
|46
|McNairy
|2786
|54
|DeKalb
|2768
|53
|Smith
|2755
|39
|Haywood
|2686
|61
|Grainger
|2604
|50
|Trousdale
|2493
|22
|Morgan
|2471
|39
|Fentress
|2392
|47
|Johnson
|2346
|38
|Chester
|2111
|51
|Bledsoe
|2104
|11
|Crockett
|2020
|48
|Polk
|2017
|24
|Unicoi
|1975
|49
|Cannon
|1898
|31
|Union
|1878
|34
|Grundy
|1785
|34
|Humphreys
|1763
|22
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1679
|29
|Benton
|1640
|40
|Decatur
|1577
|39
|Lewis
|1568
|26
|Meigs
|1367
|24
|Stewart
|1313
|28
|Jackson
|1311
|35
|Clay
|1099
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1058
|28
|Moore
|1003
|17
|Van Buren
|840
|23
|Pickett
|757
|24
|Hancock
|566
|12