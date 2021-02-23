Panoply arts and music festival headed back to Downtown Huntsville

The arts and music festival, Panoply, is safely returning to Downtown Huntsville. The festival will be following coronavirus guidelines to ensure the festival is safe for everyone.

"We will have sanitizer stations set up throughout the park," said Marketing Manager for Arts Huntsville, Patrice Johnson. "We will make sure we have signs up for social distancing and we also will have some capacity limitations."

The decision was based off of successful winter events that were held in person. Johnson said the virtual Panoply in 2019 went well, but that nothing is like having the festival in person for families.

"We ended up doing a virtual experience. It went really well, but we did have a lot of people disappointed that we weren’t able to do Panoply in person," said Johnson.

Arts Huntsville is working with the Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI and other local affiliations to ensure social distancing and other safety measures are in place.

The festival is taking place from April 23 through April 25. The festival will remain the same, with a few adjustments.

"What it’s going to be is a taste of music, the arts and much more of what we offer but in a smaller quantity than usual," said Johnson.

Tickets will go on sale in March, along with announcing the performers who are set to take the stage.