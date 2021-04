The Panoply event is a weekend-long arts festival in Big Spring Park.

Last year, it was cancelled because of the pandemic, but this year, it's back with safety precautions. This year, there will be capacity limits, sanitizer available and mask requirements.

On Friday, the event kicked off with a beautiful day, but storms could damper the fun Saturday.

Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine, but if there are severe thunderstorms, they will send out updates on their social media pages.