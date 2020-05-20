Coronavirus pandemic makes many more susceptible to hackers and computer viruses

With many still working from home and children still taking part in virtual learning, computer experts say you're more at risk for hackers and malware.

"Unfortunately the things that we're seeing are not so much that they want to get a virus on their computer, or it's not so much they installed a virus, it's that they let somebody else on their computer that's been able to steal some of their information, or get into their bank account," Adam Bulgatz, an IT specialist, told WAAY 31.

Bulgatz is the owner of the Huntsville Computer Doctor. He said he's seen a slight increase in calls since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Most calls are people saying they're getting messages asking them to download suspicious links or suspicious phone calls from software companies stating there's a virus on their computer.

Bultgatz said he's not surprised to hear scammers are coming after people during a pandemic

"We try very hard to educate because none of this stuff that we're seeing is new, it's just happening a little bit more often," he said.

Bulgatz said there are three keys to staying safe from hackers

* Be careful what links you are clicking.

* Restart your computer if you come across a page with a message that says your computer has been locked and to call a certain number.

* Ignore emails that say they're issuing you a refund or a gift card from a place you haven't purchased anything from.

He also said another thing to keep in mind is the IRS or software companies will never call to ask for money, so ignoring those calls is best.