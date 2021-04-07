WASHINGTON (AP) - Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings to lift the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, Ronald Acuña Jr. led the way with a double and a pair of singles to help Atlanta snap a season-starting four-game losing streak by edging Washington 7-6. Sandoval, the 2012 World Series MVP for San Francisco, signed a minor league contract in January with the Braves, setting him for a one-year, $1 million deal if he made the 40-man roster.
Pablo Sandoval gets it done for the Braves Wednesday.
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 9:40 PM
Related Content
- Panda! Braves get double-header sweep over Nats
- Nats beat Astros 6-2 to win first World Series
- Rocket City Trash Pandas add Braves exec, Huntsville leader to team management
- Trash Panda Apparel Available!
- Trash Pandas set their schedule
- Braves drop two straight to Philly
- Braves star won't be back this season
- Local Braves pitcher remembers Hank Aaron
- 'Trash Pandas' remove lid on team's logos
- Secure your Trash Pandas season tickets Saturday
Scroll for more content...