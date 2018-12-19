Blake Neill and Matt Daly have been playing baseball together as Panthers, now they take their talents to the University of Montevallo where they'll be teammates once again. The two signed their letters of intent this afternoon in front of family and freinds. Neill and Dailey say being together will make their transistion easier.
Related Content
- Pair of teammates commit to college ball together
- North Alabama AAU Teammates Sign to D1 Programs
- Local TE commits to Alabama
- Could a pair of injured Alabama linebackers return soon?
- Pair of 2nd inning homers push Auburn past Alabama
- NFL Legends hit Huntsville for Stallworth Tourney's pairings party
- Georgia pair arrested for role in jury duty scam
- Bear Bryant's great grandson commits to Alabama
- Local senior students commit to STEM futures
- Bob Jones baseball player commits to Texas
Scroll for more content...