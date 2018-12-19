Clear

Pair of teammates commit to college ball together

Blake Neill and Matt Dailey will play at Montevallo.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:38 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Blake Neill and Matt Daly have been playing baseball together as Panthers, now they take their talents to the University of Montevallo where they'll be teammates once again. The two signed their letters of intent this afternoon in front of family and freinds. Neill and Dailey say being together will make their transistion easier. 

