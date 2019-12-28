Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: Man hospitalized after being shot, drove away from scene Full Story

Pair living in storage building arrested on outstanding warrants from Cullman City, Morgan County

Suzane Bishop, 25 of Hanceville and Austin Lee Dodgen, 28 of Decatur were arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after they were found in a storage unit. (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
Suzane Bishop, 25 of Hanceville and Austin Lee Dodgen, 28 of Decatur were arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after they were found in a storage unit. (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The pair was discovered at the Lacon Trade Day by Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 8:08 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A man and a woman were arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after they were reportedly living in a storage unit. 

Deputies responded to a criminal tresspass call at Lacon Trade Day where they found Suzane Bishop, 25, of Hanceville and Austin Lee Dodgen, 28, of Decatur who initally refused to come out of the building.

Eventually they surrendered to deputies and were taken into custody.

Bishop was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Cullman City and Dodgen was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant with Morgan County. Dodgen also had a hold with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for other warrants. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events