Pair living in storage building arrested on outstanding warrants from Cullman City, Morgan County

A man and a woman were arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office after they were reportedly living in a storage unit.

Deputies responded to a criminal tresspass call at Lacon Trade Day where they found Suzane Bishop, 25, of Hanceville and Austin Lee Dodgen, 28, of Decatur who initally refused to come out of the building.

Eventually they surrendered to deputies and were taken into custody.

Bishop was arrested on an outstanding warrant with Cullman City and Dodgen was arrested on an outstanding child support warrant with Morgan County. Dodgen also had a hold with the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for other warrants.