Paint Rock man charged in second Dollar General robbery

A Paint Rock man charged with robbery earlier this week in Jackson County now faces the same charge in Athens.

The Athens Police Department is charging Colton Eugene Fikes, 28, with one count of first-degree. He is the suspect in a March 25 robbery at Dollar General on Hwy. 72 near Hwy. 31, said Capt. Trevor Harris of the Athens Police Department.

He was booked at Athens Police Department then placed in the Limestone County Jail awaiting bond.

Wednesday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged Fikes with first-degree robbery in connection with a March 5 robbery at a Dollar General store in Woodville.

The search that lead to the arrest is part of an ongoing joint investigation into a series of armed robberies of Dollar General Stores in Woodville, Huntsville, Decatur and Athens, the sheriff’s office said.

