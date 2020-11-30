PHOTOS: Wintry weather moves through North Alabama

North Alabama is experiencing wintry weather as an Arctic cold front moves through the area.

Lows Monday night drop into the low 20s, with highs Tuesday stuck in the 40s. However, a wind chill will make it feel more like the 20s Monday afternoon and near the teens by Tuesday morning in some spots.

Some WAAY 31 viewers are reporting wintry weather like sleet and snow flurries.

