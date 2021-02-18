PHOTOS: WAAY 31 viewers get out to enjoy snow in North Alabama!

Photo Gallery 24 Images
North Alabamians are getting out to enjoy the snowy weather this week.
We’d like to thank our viewers for sharing photos and videos of their experiences!
You can share your own in an email to share@waaytv.com.
Take a look!
North Alabamians are getting out to enjoy the snowy weather this week.
We’d like to thank our viewers for sharing photos and videos of their experiences!
You can share your own in an email to share@waaytv.com.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|69808
|1308
|Mobile
|35054
|688
|Madison
|31664
|411
|Tuscaloosa
|23562
|394
|Montgomery
|22087
|469
|Shelby
|21406
|197
|Baldwin
|19267
|253
|Lee
|14684
|141
|Morgan
|13424
|237
|Etowah
|12995
|300
|Calhoun
|12784
|264
|Marshall
|11121
|195
|Houston
|9947
|251
|Limestone
|9201
|127
|Elmore
|9155
|170
|Cullman
|8805
|171
|St. Clair
|8647
|211
|Lauderdale
|8480
|205
|DeKalb
|8373
|170
|Talladega
|7326
|153
|Jackson
|6416
|93
|Walker
|6384
|236
|Autauga
|6050
|84
|Blount
|5997
|121
|Colbert
|5931
|117
|Coffee
|5169
|91
|Dale
|4549
|105
|Russell
|3953
|30
|Franklin
|3949
|75
|Covington
|3877
|98
|Chilton
|3750
|92
|Escambia
|3719
|59
|Tallapoosa
|3458
|137
|Clarke
|3413
|47
|Chambers
|3338
|98
|Dallas
|3307
|133
|Pike
|2896
|70
|Lawrence
|2781
|85
|Marion
|2716
|91
|Winston
|2432
|62
|Bibb
|2399
|57
|Geneva
|2363
|66
|Marengo
|2281
|52
|Pickens
|2196
|50
|Barbour
|2053
|49
|Hale
|2031
|62
|Fayette
|1957
|54
|Butler
|1924
|64
|Henry
|1792
|40
|Cherokee
|1750
|37
|Monroe
|1646
|37
|Randolph
|1594
|38
|Washington
|1533
|31
|Crenshaw
|1409
|51
|Clay
|1403
|53
|Macon
|1381
|41
|Cleburne
|1341
|35
|Lowndes
|1296
|44
|Lamar
|1282
|32
|Wilcox
|1197
|24
|Bullock
|1143
|33
|Conecuh
|1058
|23
|Perry
|1046
|26
|Sumter
|973
|31
|Greene
|857
|32
|Coosa
|843
|22
|Choctaw
|544
|23
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|85813
|1435
|Davidson
|79924
|816
|Knox
|44477
|553
|Hamilton
|39277
|435
|Rutherford
|37397
|365
|Williamson
|24633
|199
|Sumner
|20939
|305
|Montgomery
|17007
|203
|Out of TN
|16634
|93
|Wilson
|15974
|205
|Unassigned
|15528
|125
|Sullivan
|13954
|264
|Blount
|13778
|171
|Washington
|12560
|225
|Bradley
|12508
|132
|Maury
|12057
|154
|Sevier
|11731
|157
|Putnam
|10479
|166
|Madison
|9970
|223
|Robertson
|8780
|112
|Hamblen
|7838
|157
|Anderson
|7778
|149
|Greene
|7203
|142
|Tipton
|6840
|96
|Coffee
|6193
|112
|Gibson
|6141
|138
|Dickson
|6044
|102
|Cumberland
|6022
|112
|Carter
|5862
|147
|McMinn
|5787
|88
|Bedford
|5714
|117
|Roane
|5699
|95
|Lawrence
|5524
|79
|Loudon
|5512
|62
|Jefferson
|5500
|112
|Warren
|5282
|73
|Dyer
|5210
|98
|Monroe
|5168
|87
|Hawkins
|5074
|91
|Franklin
|4627
|80
|Fayette
|4618
|71
|Obion
|4340
|91
|Rhea
|4079
|68
|Lincoln
|4078
|60
|Cocke
|3926
|91
|Marshall
|3858
|53
|Cheatham
|3805
|43
|Weakley
|3765
|60
|Campbell
|3718
|54
|Giles
|3671
|95
|Henderson
|3586
|71
|Carroll
|3452
|80
|Hardeman
|3370
|61
|Macon
|3325
|73
|White
|3301
|64
|Hardin
|3284
|62
|Lauderdale
|3082
|40
|Henry
|2971
|73
|Marion
|2863
|43
|Wayne
|2850
|30
|Scott
|2828
|41
|Overton
|2811
|57
|Haywood
|2636
|59
|Claiborne
|2615
|64
|McNairy
|2615
|49
|DeKalb
|2608
|47
|Hickman
|2607
|38
|Smith
|2509
|36
|Trousdale
|2374
|21
|Grainger
|2373
|45
|Fentress
|2273
|43
|Morgan
|2261
|34
|Johnson
|2138
|37
|Chester
|1993
|45
|Bledsoe
|1968
|10
|Crockett
|1957
|46
|Unicoi
|1764
|47
|Cannon
|1724
|28
|Polk
|1696
|21
|Lake
|1669
|25
|Union
|1651
|29
|Grundy
|1628
|28
|Decatur
|1531
|35
|Sequatchie
|1514
|26
|Benton
|1496
|39
|Humphreys
|1496
|21
|Lewis
|1436
|24
|Jackson
|1246
|33
|Meigs
|1243
|20
|Stewart
|1226
|24
|Clay
|1056
|29
|Perry
|1022
|27
|Houston
|1013
|30
|Moore
|929
|15
|Van Buren
|787
|20
|Pickett
|743
|23
|Hancock
|487
|11