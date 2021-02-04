PHOTOS: Thursday's beautiful sunrise in North Alabama

Photo Gallery 5 Images
WAAY 31 viewers have been sending us photos of the beautiful sunrise Thursday morning.
Got your own to show us for use on air and online? Email them to share@waaytv.com.
Some WAAY 31 viewers snapped pictures of Thursday morning's beautiful sunrise!
WAAY 31 viewers have been sending us photos of the beautiful sunrise Thursday morning.
Got your own to show us for use on air and online? Email them to share@waaytv.com.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|67639
|1195
|Mobile
|33449
|630
|Madison
|30103
|345
|Tuscaloosa
|22731
|321
|Montgomery
|21157
|402
|Shelby
|20501
|175
|Baldwin
|18418
|228
|Lee
|14048
|128
|Morgan
|13086
|209
|Etowah
|12642
|265
|Calhoun
|12179
|239
|Marshall
|10860
|172
|Houston
|9578
|220
|Limestone
|8793
|113
|Elmore
|8723
|143
|Cullman
|8622
|160
|St. Clair
|8263
|175
|Lauderdale
|8255
|174
|DeKalb
|8184
|146
|Talladega
|6908
|125
|Jackson
|6275
|77
|Walker
|6192
|202
|Colbert
|5794
|108
|Blount
|5768
|105
|Autauga
|5753
|71
|Coffee
|4983
|73
|Dale
|4348
|100
|Franklin
|3863
|65
|Russell
|3802
|23
|Covington
|3669
|90
|Escambia
|3583
|52
|Chilton
|3568
|81
|Tallapoosa
|3357
|122
|Clarke
|3277
|39
|Dallas
|3253
|120
|Chambers
|3233
|80
|Pike
|2768
|48
|Lawrence
|2682
|76
|Marion
|2641
|80
|Winston
|2386
|45
|Bibb
|2321
|52
|Geneva
|2292
|57
|Marengo
|2196
|39
|Pickens
|2117
|40
|Hale
|1983
|56
|Barbour
|1981
|42
|Fayette
|1867
|43
|Butler
|1838
|60
|Cherokee
|1718
|36
|Henry
|1712
|35
|Monroe
|1603
|25
|Randolph
|1533
|37
|Washington
|1483
|29
|Clay
|1334
|50
|Crenshaw
|1329
|48
|Macon
|1308
|39
|Cleburne
|1299
|28
|Lamar
|1253
|29
|Lowndes
|1250
|39
|Wilcox
|1155
|22
|Bullock
|1093
|29
|Perry
|1035
|22
|Conecuh
|1021
|23
|Sumter
|942
|28
|Greene
|808
|28
|Coosa
|713
|21
|Choctaw
|538
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|81572
|1298
|Davidson
|75423
|759
|Knox
|41888
|510
|Hamilton
|37462
|385
|Rutherford
|35394
|327
|Unassigned
|24941
|187
|Williamson
|23250
|177
|Sumner
|19478
|265
|Out of TN
|16527
|94
|Montgomery
|15913
|171
|Wilson
|15354
|186
|Sullivan
|13390
|247
|Blount
|12756
|146
|Washington
|12483
|221
|Maury
|11738
|149
|Bradley
|11696
|122
|Sevier
|11194
|139
|Putnam
|10453
|162
|Madison
|9646
|201
|Robertson
|8192
|99
|Hamblen
|7483
|144
|Anderson
|7290
|138
|Greene
|6935
|130
|Tipton
|6580
|86
|Coffee
|5954
|100
|Gibson
|5916
|127
|Dickson
|5825
|92
|Cumberland
|5674
|94
|Bedford
|5583
|105
|Roane
|5506
|94
|McMinn
|5433
|80
|Lawrence
|5399
|75
|Carter
|5358
|136
|Loudon
|5325
|60
|Warren
|5215
|63
|Jefferson
|5165
|90
|Dyer
|5006
|90
|Monroe
|4912
|72
|Hawkins
|4843
|87
|Franklin
|4401
|72
|Fayette
|4274
|63
|Obion
|4151
|88
|Rhea
|4011
|63
|Lincoln
|3985
|54
|Cocke
|3725
|78
|Marshall
|3701
|46
|Cheatham
|3638
|34
|Weakley
|3551
|52
|Campbell
|3495
|46
|Henderson
|3463
|66
|Giles
|3436
|85
|Carroll
|3302
|75
|White
|3245
|55
|Hardeman
|3229
|61
|Hardin
|3118
|57
|Lauderdale
|3053
|41
|Macon
|3022
|58
|Henry
|2771
|67
|Wayne
|2766
|26
|Overton
|2655
|50
|McNairy
|2582
|45
|DeKalb
|2549
|47
|Haywood
|2530
|58
|Claiborne
|2445
|45
|Marion
|2418
|38
|Smith
|2401
|32
|Scott
|2375
|36
|Hickman
|2364
|39
|Trousdale
|2334
|17
|Grainger
|2245
|43
|Fentress
|2213
|39
|Johnson
|2109
|36
|Morgan
|2032
|22
|Chester
|1867
|44
|Crockett
|1865
|40
|Bledsoe
|1844
|11
|Unicoi
|1725
|47
|Cannon
|1665
|25
|Lake
|1652
|23
|Polk
|1578
|19
|Union
|1517
|25
|Decatur
|1512
|31
|Grundy
|1490
|25
|Sequatchie
|1472
|22
|Humphreys
|1433
|20
|Benton
|1383
|36
|Lewis
|1369
|23
|Meigs
|1230
|18
|Stewart
|1155
|23
|Jackson
|1096
|27
|Clay
|982
|28
|Perry
|981
|25
|Houston
|966
|26
|Moore
|854
|11
|Pickett
|711
|21
|Van Buren
|683
|12
|Hancock
|445
|9