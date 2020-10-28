PHOTOS: Storm damage, flooding reported in North Alabama ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Storm damage and flooding are being reported in North Alabama on Wednesday ahead of Hurricane Zeta.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Zeta is a Category 2 hurricane. It’s expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon south of New Orleans, with strong winds expected from central Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle.

In North Alabama, we’re expecting heavy rain Wednesday with Zeta bringing stronger winds Thursday.

