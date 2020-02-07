Clear
PHOTOS: Snow falls in parts of North Alabama

Russellville; Credit: Heath Grimes

Some people in North Alabama saw snow Friday morning.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 1:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Snow fell Friday in parts of North Alabama.

This led to Russellville City Schools being closed for the day.

If you have photos to share, you can share them here or in an email to share@waaytv.com.

